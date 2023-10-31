Movie Trip Halloween Edition
Movie Trip Halloween Edition
Two years ago, our movie critic, Paul McGuire Grimes chatted with the kids, now adults, from the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Today he is here to talk about the movie that has meant so much to so many people over the years and the new adaptation movie coming out in December. For updates and reviews of movies and streaming services visit Paul’s Trip to the Movies.
Movies mentioned:
WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – 1971
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – 2005