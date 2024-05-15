Mongolian Pork

Hog farmer makes a very affordable recipe for day 3 of Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board.

1 Lb Pork Shoulder Roast, Pork Butt, Picnic Roast, or similar cut, sliced thin across the grain. (You could also use pork tenderloin)

¼ Cup Cornstarch

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

1 Tablespoon Freshly Grated Ginger

1/3 Cup Soy Sauce

½ Cup Dark Brown Sugar

1/3 Cup Water

2 Green Onions, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Toasted Sesame Seeds

Start by trimming the roast of fat and connective tissue. Slice the pork very thin across the grain using a sharp knife. One trick to get thin slices is to work with slightly frozen pork if possible. Mix the sliced pork with the corn starch and set aside. In a Wok or fry pan, over high to medium high, heat the oil to just smoking. Stir fry the pork in the oil until browned and no longer pink on the outside. Remove pork to a bowl, leaving some oil in the bottom of the wok. Add the garlic and ginger, cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to medium. Add soy sauce, brown sugar and water to the wok and bring to a boil. Add the pork back to the wok with any accumulated juices and cook for 1-2 minutes. The sauce should start to thicken slightly. Serve immediately over rice or quinoa, garnish with green onion and sesame seeds. I like to pair this with a light Asian salad of some kind.

Cost Breakdown:

Pork Roast @ $2.49/lb, 1.5 lbs before trimming will yield 1 lb of final product – $3.75

¼ Cup Cornstarch – $0.25

Vegetable Oil – $.30

Minced Garlic – $.80

Ginger – $1.00

Soy Sauce – $.75

Brown Sugar – $.50

Water – Free

Green Onion – $.80

Seasame Seeds – $.25

White Rice – $1.00

Asian Chopped Salad Kit – $4.00

Total Meal cost – $13.40 for a family of 4. That is only $3.35 per person!!

