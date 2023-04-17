Monday Night Meal: Spicy Fish with Peppers

By KSTP

Former KSTP Reporter and Weekday Morning Anchor Vineeta Sawkar is back to share a recipe that’s quick and easy but packs a lot of flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 1 chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 small jalapeno pepper seeded and chopped
  • 1 lime
  • 2 Tbsp cider vinegar
  • 4 cloves minced garlic
  • 2 tsp packed brown sugar
  • 4 cod fillets

Directions:

  • Mix the bell peppers, parsley, jalapeno, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, and brown sugar in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 13″ X 9″ glass baking dish with cooking spray, arrange the fish in the baking dish. Top with sauce.
  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.