Monday Night Meal: Spicy Fish with Peppers
Former KSTP Reporter and Weekday Morning Anchor Vineeta Sawkar is back to share a recipe that’s quick and easy but packs a lot of flavor.
Ingredients:
- 1 chopped green bell pepper
- 1 chopped red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 small jalapeno pepper seeded and chopped
- 1 lime
- 2 Tbsp cider vinegar
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tsp packed brown sugar
- 4 cod fillets
Directions:
- Mix the bell peppers, parsley, jalapeno, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, and brown sugar in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 13″ X 9″ glass baking dish with cooking spray, arrange the fish in the baking dish. Top with sauce.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.