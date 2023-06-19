Monday Night Meal: Chicken Salad
Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Markets shows us a classic recipe that can be made a variety of ways and served up in a variety of ways too! Click here for recipe variations.
INGREDIENTS
1 ¼ cups shredded white meat from Kowalski’s Signature Rotisserie Chicken (from the Deli Department), skin discarded
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup finely diced red onion
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)
¾ tsp. kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
- Mix all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
- Serve on your choice of bread, bun or wrap (or scoop into lettuce, tomato or melon cups).