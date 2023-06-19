Monday Night Meal: Chicken Salad

Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Markets shows us a classic recipe that can be made a variety of ways and served up in a variety of ways too! Click here for recipe variations.

Classic Chicken Salad

INGREDIENTS

1 ¼ cups shredded white meat from Kowalski’s Signature Rotisserie Chicken (from the Deli Department), skin discarded

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup finely diced red onion

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)

¾ tsp. kosher salt

DIRECTIONS