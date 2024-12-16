Monday Night Meal: Borscht Soup

When 5 Eyewitness News Anchor Paul Folger was in Russia, one of the first things his group did was sit down for lunch when they were served a shot of vodka and Borscht.

Paul loves making Borscht over the holiday season and shares a recipe for this week’s Monday Night Meal, presented by the Nordic Ware Factory Store.

Paul Folger’s Borscht

Ingredients

1 lb pork sausage package

8 cups low-sodium chicken or beef stock

3 large beets, peeled & small diced

3 carrots, peeled & shredded

3 medium potatoes, peeled & diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium chopped onion

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

3⁄4 cup water

1/2 head of cabbage, shredded

1(8 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

3 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper (to taste)

1 teaspoon sugar

Serve with dollops of sour cream and parsley.

Instructions

Cook and crumble sausage into a skillet over medium-high heat. Once cooked, drain and set aside.

In a large pot, add broth & bring to a boil. Then add sausage and bring back to boil.

Add the beets. Cook until it looks like they are losing color and the broth turns red.

Add carrots, potatoes, and garlic. Simmer until tender (about 15 min).

Add the cabbage and diced tomatoes.

In a skillet add onion. Cook until tender. Stir in tomato paste and water and stir until blended. Add this to the pot.

Simmer another 5-10 minutes. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover, turn off the heat, and let the soup stand for five minutes. Serve with parsley and sour cream.