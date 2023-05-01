Mediterranean Nachos

This recipe is fast, fun, and introduces something I don’t think you cook a lot on your show – lamb. (Of course, you can sub in chicken or turkey, too.) It’s a great way to try some new flavors!

½ cup chopped yellow onion

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 lb. ground lamb

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

1 tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Ground Cumin

½ tsp. Kowalski’s Ground Cinnamon

½ tsp. Kowalski’s Ground Ginger

¼ tsp. Kowalski’s Ground Turmeric

1 pinch Kowalski’s Ground Cloves

⅓ cup dry white wine

8 oz. Kowalski’s Original Hummus

Garnishes, to taste: Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, golden raisins, lemon zest, toasted pine nuts, finely chopped fresh cilantro and Kowalski’s Za’atar (from the Spice Aisle)

– Kowalski’s Pita Crackers or Kowalski’s Naan, for serving

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté onion until tender (about 5 min.). Add garlic; cook and stir until softened and fragrant (1-2 min.). Add lamb; cook and crumble until meat is no longer pink (10-12 min.). Drain fat from meat; season with salt and pepper. Add spices (through cloves); cook and stir for 1 min. Deglaze pan with wine; cook until wine is evaporated (about 2 min.), then remove from heat. Scoop hummus into a shallow dish; top with meat mixture, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with other garnishes as desired. Serve with pita crackers or naan.