The quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach – or so the saying goes. The name says it all, Marry Me Chicken, a dish so good that anyone you serve it to will want to put a ring on it! Five Eyewitness News anchor, Paul Folger, shows us how to make it. Keep up with Paul with his free E-magazine, Always Tasteful. Click here to get it.

Marry Me Chicken

Ingredients:

4 Thinly Sliced Chicken Breasts Seasoned with Salt and Pepper

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion

4 Cloves Garlic

1/3 Cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes

2 Teaspoons Tomato Paste

½ Teaspoon Dried Oregano

¼ Red Crushed Pepper Flakes

2 pinches of sugar

3 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Cup Chicken Broth

3 Tablespoons Flour

Salt and Pepper to taste

Sliced basil or flat parsley to serve.

Directions:

Place the Seasoned Chicken Breasts in a plastic bag with flour and toss to coat.

In a skilled add oil to medium heat and then add chicken. Brown on both sides and cook through. (It’s thin so will take just a few minutes each side.) Take chicken out of skillet and lay aside.

In that skillet add onions and garlic and a drizzle of olive oil over them. Cook on medium heat cook til translucent.

Then add broth, tomato paste, oregano, pepper flakes and sugar and whisk together. Stir in whipping cream and sun-dried tomatoes. Then add cheese. Place chicken back in the skillet and coat the chicken in the sauce.

Serve with slice basil or flat parsley.