Mall of America Gift Guide
Mall of America personal style consultant, Sara Rogers, has gift ideas for any budget.
Click here for a full gift guide for your holiday shopping at Mall of America.
$75+ / Splurge
- Quilted Sherpa Jacket + Hat – Normal Brand – $158 + $25
- Nook – Barnes and Noble – $99
- Pickball Paddle + accessories – Wilson – $139
- Alphabet Necklace – Gorjana – $220
$50 and Under
- Belt Bag – Lululemon – $40
- Sauce Set – Pepper Palace – $39.99
- Magna Tiles – Legacy Toys – $45
- Stanley Water Bottle – Urban Outfitters – $45
- Nickelodeon Universe pass – $49.99
$25 and Under / Stocking Stuffers
- Hat – Carhartt – $24.99
- Nerf Ball Set – Toys R Us – $24.99
- Mini squishable – Squishable – $25
- Hydration Tablets – Water Drop – $13
- Chai + Hot Chocolate – Nordstrom – $11.95 + $15.95