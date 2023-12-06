Mall of America Gift Guide

By KSTP

Mall of America personal style consultant, Sara Rogers, has gift ideas for any budget.

Click here for a full gift guide for your holiday shopping at Mall of America. 

$75+ / Splurge

  • Quilted Sherpa Jacket + Hat – Normal Brand – $158 + $25
  • Nook – Barnes and Noble – $99
  • Pickball Paddle + accessories – Wilson – $139
  • Alphabet Necklace – Gorjana – $220

$50 and Under

  • Belt Bag – Lululemon – $40
  • Sauce Set – Pepper Palace – $39.99
  • Magna Tiles – Legacy Toys – $45
  • Stanley Water Bottle – Urban Outfitters – $45
  • Nickelodeon Universe pass – $49.99

$25 and Under / Stocking Stuffers

  • Hat – Carhartt – $24.99
  • Nerf Ball Set – Toys R Us – $24.99
  • Mini squishable – Squishable – $25
  • Hydration Tablets – Water Drop – $13
  • Chai + Hot Chocolate – Nordstrom – $11.95 + $15.95