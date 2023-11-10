Love That Olive
Terri Chaffer, owner of Love that Olive in Maple Grove, joins Elizabeth and Ben in-studio. She has “layered” recipes that are great for fall.
Twin Cities Live special features six of the ingredients used in today’s recipes. A $53 value, available exclusively to TCL viewers for $45 for the next week (through November 17). Available in store, or they’re happy to ship it as well. Simply call 763.657.0857.
This deal includes:
Love That Olive Hot Pepper Bacon Jam – 5 oz.
Black Garlic Sea Salt – 2.6 oz. jar
Savannah Bee Company Acacia Honey – 3 oz. jar
Love That Olive Garlic EVOO – 3.3 oz bottle
Love That Olive Walnut EVOO – 2 oz. bottle
Apple Balsamic Vinegar – 2 oz. bottle
Related Link:
Love That Olive: https://www.lovethatolive.com/
Recipes:
Adult Pigs in a Blanket
1 can (14 oz) refrigerated pizza crust dough
4 Tablespoons LTO Hot Pepper Bacon Jam *
1 package (14 oz) smoked cocktail sausages
2 Tablespoons Garlic EVOO *
EVOO Spray *
1 teaspoon Black Garlic Sea Salt*
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425. Roll pizza dough out on a floured surface into a large rectangle. Brush crust evenly with 2 Tablespoons Hot Pepper Bacon Jam. Using a pizza cutter, cut dough in half lengthwise. Cut each strip into 12 strips, about an inch wide
- Roll each sausage in one prepared dough strip. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan sprayed with EVOO spray*. Brush tops with Garlic EVOO Sprinkle with Black Garlic Sea Salt.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until dough is golden brown.
Baked Apples with Prosciutto
Apples
Prosciutto
Acacia Honey
Pistachios
Feta or Goat Cheese
Himalayan Sea Salt
Black Pepper
Apple Balsamic*
Walnut Oil*
Directions:
- Slice and core apples
- Brush with Walnut Oil
- Wrap with Prosciutto
- Lay on parchment
- Bake 350 for 14 minutes
- Place onto a platter and top with crumbled cheese, finely chopped pistachios, salt and pepper
- Drizzle with Apple Balsamic and Acacia Honey
Harvest Flat Bread
Pizza Crust or Naan
Chorizo Sausage – cooked and crumbled
Prosciutto Ham
Balsamic Onion Jam LTO*
Squash, cubed small and par roast or saute
Fontina Cheese
Roasted Onion EVOO*
Cranberry Balsamic*
Directions:
- Brush crust with Roasted Onion EVOO and spread with Balsamic Onion Jam
- Layer cooked Chorizo, Prosciutto, squash and cheese
- Drizzle with Roasted Onion EVOO. Bake 425 for 10-15 minutes (or follow pizza crust instructions on package)
Drizzle with Cranberry Balsamic
Roast Beef and Garlic Herb Crostini
1 Baguette
1 Package Boursin™ Garlic and Herb Cheese
½ Pound thinly sliced Roast Beef
Lemon Garlic Aioli *
Garlic EVOO *
Aged Balsamic*
Black Garlic Sea Salt *
Directions:
- Thinly slice baguette
- Drizzle with Garlic EVOO
- Toast baguette until crostini
- On each slice, spread with Boursin™ cheese, roll ½ slice of roast beef and place on top of spread cheese
- Drizzle each with Lemon Garlic Aioli, add a pinch of Black Garlic Sea Salt
Just before serving, drizzle with Aged Balsamic