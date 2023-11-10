Terri Chaffer, owner of Love that Olive in Maple Grove, joins Elizabeth and Ben in-studio. She has “layered” recipes that are great for fall.

Twin Cities Live special features six of the ingredients used in today’s recipes. A $53 value, available exclusively to TCL viewers for $45 for the next week (through November 17). Available in store, or they’re happy to ship it as well. Simply call 763.657.0857.

This deal includes:

Love That Olive Hot Pepper Bacon Jam – 5 oz.

Black Garlic Sea Salt – 2.6 oz. jar

Savannah Bee Company Acacia Honey – 3 oz. jar

Love That Olive Garlic EVOO – 3.3 oz bottle

Love That Olive Walnut EVOO – 2 oz. bottle

Apple Balsamic Vinegar – 2 oz. bottle

Related Link:

Love That Olive: https://www.lovethatolive.com/

Recipes:

Adult Pigs in a Blanket

1 can (14 oz) refrigerated pizza crust dough

4 Tablespoons LTO Hot Pepper Bacon Jam *

1 package (14 oz) smoked cocktail sausages

2 Tablespoons Garlic EVOO *

EVOO Spray *

1 teaspoon Black Garlic Sea Salt*

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. Roll pizza dough out on a floured surface into a large rectangle. Brush crust evenly with 2 Tablespoons Hot Pepper Bacon Jam. Using a pizza cutter, cut dough in half lengthwise. Cut each strip into 12 strips, about an inch wide

Roll each sausage in one prepared dough strip. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan sprayed with EVOO spray*. Brush tops with Garlic EVOO Sprinkle with Black Garlic Sea Salt.

Bake 15-20 minutes or until dough is golden brown.

Baked Apples with Prosciutto

Apples

Prosciutto

Acacia Honey

Pistachios

Feta or Goat Cheese

Himalayan Sea Salt

Black Pepper

Apple Balsamic*

Walnut Oil*

Directions:

Slice and core apples

Brush with Walnut Oil

Wrap with Prosciutto

Lay on parchment

Bake 350 for 14 minutes

Place onto a platter and top with crumbled cheese, finely chopped pistachios, salt and pepper

Drizzle with Apple Balsamic and Acacia Honey

Harvest Flat Bread

Pizza Crust or Naan

Chorizo Sausage – cooked and crumbled

Prosciutto Ham

Balsamic Onion Jam LTO*

Squash, cubed small and par roast or saute

Fontina Cheese

Roasted Onion EVOO*

Cranberry Balsamic*

Directions:

Brush crust with Roasted Onion EVOO and spread with Balsamic Onion Jam

Layer cooked Chorizo, Prosciutto, squash and cheese

Drizzle with Roasted Onion EVOO. Bake 425 for 10-15 minutes (or follow pizza crust instructions on package)

Drizzle with Cranberry Balsamic

Roast Beef and Garlic Herb Crostini

1 Baguette

1 Package Boursin™ Garlic and Herb Cheese

½ Pound thinly sliced Roast Beef

Lemon Garlic Aioli *

Garlic EVOO *

Aged Balsamic*

Black Garlic Sea Salt *

Directions:

Thinly slice baguette

Drizzle with Garlic EVOO

Toast baguette until crostini

On each slice, spread with Boursin™ cheese, roll ½ slice of roast beef and place on top of spread cheese

Drizzle each with Lemon Garlic Aioli, add a pinch of Black Garlic Sea Salt

Just before serving, drizzle with Aged Balsamic