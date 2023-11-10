Love That Olive

By KSTP

Terri Chaffer, owner of Love that Olive in Maple Grove, joins Elizabeth and Ben in-studio. She has “layered” recipes that are great for fall.

Twin Cities Live special features six of the ingredients used in today’s recipes. A $53 value, available exclusively to TCL viewers for $45 for the next week (through November 17). Available in store, or they’re happy to ship it as well. Simply call 763.657.0857.

This deal includes:

            Love That Olive Hot Pepper Bacon Jam – 5 oz.

            Black Garlic Sea Salt – 2.6 oz. jar

            Savannah Bee Company Acacia Honey – 3 oz. jar

            Love That Olive Garlic EVOO – 3.3 oz bottle

            Love That Olive Walnut EVOO – 2 oz. bottle

            Apple Balsamic Vinegar – 2 oz. bottle

Related Link:

Love That Olive: https://www.lovethatolive.com/

Recipes:

Adult Pigs in a Blanket

1 can (14 oz) refrigerated pizza crust dough

4 Tablespoons LTO Hot Pepper Bacon Jam *

1 package (14 oz) smoked cocktail sausages

2 Tablespoons Garlic EVOO *

EVOO Spray *

1 teaspoon Black Garlic Sea Salt*

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 425.  Roll pizza dough out on a floured surface into a large rectangle.  Brush crust evenly with 2 Tablespoons Hot Pepper Bacon Jam.  Using a pizza cutter, cut dough in half lengthwise.  Cut each strip into 12 strips, about an inch wide
  • Roll each sausage in one prepared dough strip.  Arrange in single layer on sheet pan sprayed with EVOO spray*. Brush tops with Garlic EVOO Sprinkle with Black Garlic Sea Salt. 

Bake 15-20 minutes or until dough is golden brown.

Baked Apples with Prosciutto

Apples

Prosciutto

Acacia Honey

Pistachios

Feta or Goat Cheese

Himalayan Sea Salt

Black Pepper

Apple Balsamic*

Walnut Oil*

Directions:

  • Slice and core apples
  • Brush with Walnut Oil
  • Wrap with Prosciutto
  • Lay on parchment
  • Bake 350 for 14 minutes
  • Place onto a platter and top with crumbled cheese, finely chopped pistachios, salt and pepper
  • Drizzle with Apple Balsamic and Acacia Honey

Harvest Flat Bread

Pizza Crust or Naan

Chorizo Sausage – cooked and crumbled

Prosciutto Ham

Balsamic Onion Jam LTO*

Squash, cubed small and par roast or saute

Fontina Cheese

Roasted Onion EVOO*

Cranberry Balsamic*

Directions:

  • Brush crust with Roasted Onion EVOO and spread with Balsamic Onion Jam
  • Layer cooked Chorizo, Prosciutto, squash and cheese
  • Drizzle with Roasted Onion EVOO.  Bake 425 for 10-15 minutes (or follow pizza crust instructions on package)

Drizzle with Cranberry Balsamic

Roast Beef and Garlic Herb Crostini

1 Baguette

1 Package Boursin™ Garlic and Herb Cheese

½ Pound thinly sliced Roast Beef

Lemon Garlic Aioli *

Garlic EVOO *

Aged Balsamic*

Black Garlic Sea Salt *

Directions:

  • Thinly slice baguette
  • Drizzle with Garlic EVOO
  • Toast baguette until crostini
  • On each slice, spread with Boursin™ cheese, roll ½ slice of roast beef and place on top of spread cheese
  • Drizzle each with Lemon Garlic Aioli, add a pinch of Black Garlic Sea Salt

Just before serving, drizzle with Aged Balsamic