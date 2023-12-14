Love that Olive
Elizabeth visits “Love That Olive” in Maple Grove to get some fun foodie gift ideas for the holidays.
The store is offering TCL viewers two exclusive deals!
Offer 1: A set of three minis in a cute little bucket, regularly $37, specially priced for TCL viewers for $32.
- Trio of three mini bottles of Aged Balsamic, Garlic EVOO, and Fior Fiore EVOO, plus a packet of Tuscan Blend Bread Dipping Spice.
Offer 2 is a “Guy Gift” suggestion. Regularly $58, TCL price $50, and includes the gift box.
- Portabella Shallot Chop Sauce
- Aged Balsamic mini
- Tuscan Blend Bread Dipping Spice
- Apricot Ginger Teriyaki Glaze
- Garlic EVOO mini
- Smoky Bacon Barbecue Sauce