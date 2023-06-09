Kids in the Kitchen: spaghetti and meatballs
It’s been a super fun week featuring some special kids in our kitchen thanks to our friends at Coborn’s and today we’re going out with a bang. We’re excited to welcome our boss, Mandy Tadych and her kiddos, Stella and Gus, to make their favorite meal of spaghetti and meatballs!
Tadych meatball recipe:
- 1lb 80/20 ground beef
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated parm
- 1/4 cup finely shredded mozzarella
- 1 egg
- Couple shakes of Worcestershire
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- Salt & Pepper
Steps
- Mix together and then measure out 1/4 cup of meat mixture and roll into ball
- Brown in butter/EVOO mixture for a few minutes in cast iron
- Then transfer to summer in red sauce. (OPTIONAL add a splash of red wine and some water to make the sauce thinner, so that the meatballs have enough liquid to simmer in)
- For meatball subs, broil the meatballs covered in mozzarella on a sub roll for a few minutes. Add fresh basil and peppers if you’d like!