Kids in the Kitchen: spaghetti and meatballs

By KSTP

It’s been a super fun week featuring some special kids in our kitchen thanks to our friends at Coborn’s and today we’re going out with a bang. We’re excited to welcome our boss, Mandy Tadych and her kiddos, Stella and Gus, to make their favorite meal of spaghetti and meatballs!

Tadych meatball recipe:

  • 1lb 80/20 ground beef 
  • 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs 
  • 1/4 cup grated parm
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded mozzarella 
  • 1 egg
  • Couple shakes of Worcestershire 
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder 
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning 
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes 
  • Salt & Pepper 

Steps

  1. Mix together and then measure out 1/4 cup of meat mixture and roll into ball
  2. Brown in butter/EVOO mixture for a few minutes in cast iron 
  3. Then transfer to summer in red sauce. (OPTIONAL add a splash of red wine and some water to make the sauce thinner, so that the meatballs have enough liquid to simmer in)
  4. For meatball subs, broil the meatballs covered in mozzarella on a sub roll for a few minutes.  Add fresh basil and peppers if you’d like!   