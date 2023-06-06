Kids in the Kitchen
It’s kids in the kitchen week! Today’s mother-daughter duo brought a simple recipe with fresh ingredients from the garden. Anna Klimmek is the owner and chef at HappyFood MN and culinary wellness company, and she brought her daughter Ophelia to join us!
HappyFood MN Online culinary courses make a great graduation gift or for anyone looking to learn a few new skills in the kitchen. TCL clients can take 10% with code TCL10.
Tomato Corn Sausage Pasta recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 pint Grape Tomato
- 1 cup Fresh Corn
- ½ lbs. Italian Sausage
- 1 box Chickpea Pasta (8oz)
- ¼ cup Basil
- ¼ cup Parmigiana Reggiano
- TT Salt & Pepper
- 1 ea. Boule of Burrata
- Drizzle EVOO
Steps
- Place tomatoes, corn and sausage and roast
In a 425° for 15 – 20 mins.
- Cook Pasta In salted water.
- When both are cooked combine then add S,
Parm, Basil, Salt & Pepper
- Garnish with Burrata, slice in half and
drizzle with EVOO
Walnut Pesto recipe:
Ingredients
Pesto
- 1 cup basil
- ¼ cup mint
- 2 ea. minced garlic clove
- ¼ cup EVOO
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast or parmesan
- ¼ cup walnut
- TT salt
Steps
Make Pesto by mixing all together with a hand blender and enjoy.