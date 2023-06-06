It’s kids in the kitchen week! Today’s mother-daughter duo brought a simple recipe with fresh ingredients from the garden. Anna Klimmek is the owner and chef at HappyFood MN and culinary wellness company, and she brought her daughter Ophelia to join us!

HappyFood MN Online culinary courses make a great graduation gift or for anyone looking to learn a few new skills in the kitchen. TCL clients can take 10% with code TCL10.

Tomato Corn Sausage Pasta recipe:

Ingredients

1 pint Grape Tomato

1 cup Fresh Corn

½ lbs. Italian Sausage

1 box Chickpea Pasta (8oz)

¼ cup Basil

¼ cup Parmigiana Reggiano

TT Salt & Pepper

1 ea. Boule of Burrata

Drizzle EVOO

Steps

Place tomatoes, corn and sausage and roast

In a 425° for 15 – 20 mins. Cook Pasta In salted water. When both are cooked combine then add S,

Parm, Basil, Salt & Pepper Garnish with Burrata, slice in half and

drizzle with EVOO

Walnut Pesto recipe:

Ingredients

Pesto

1 cup basil

¼ cup mint

2 ea. minced garlic clove

¼ cup EVOO

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ cup nutritional yeast or parmesan

¼ cup walnut

TT salt

Steps

Make Pesto by mixing all together with a hand blender and enjoy.