Keep connected to friends and family this summer with Verizon
Whether it’s connecting with family and friends across the country or preparing for summer travel, fast, reliable and affordable home internet is more important than ever. Verizon Tech Expert Meagan Dorsch shares products and deals to help.
You can give Verizon 5G Home Internet a try and get 2 months free. Learn more here.
Products featured:
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Speck Case Car Vent Mount for Clicklock with MagSafe
- Shokz OpenFit Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station