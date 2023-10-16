Instant Pot Turkey Beans

Bradley Traynor from myTalk 107.1 joins us with a warm and cozy recipe you can make right in your instant pot.

Ingredients

1 pound of your favorite beans

1 smoked turkey leg

8 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 large onion, diced

2 large carrots, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon olive oil, for sautéing

Handful of your favorite herbs, chopped, for garnish

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Select SAUTÉ (normal) on the IP. Once hot, add oil. Saute onions, garlic and carrots until onions are translucent. Turn off IP. Add all remaining ingredients, except fresh herbs. Secure lid and set valve to SEALING. Set IP to PRESSURE COOK for 45 mins. Let IP pressure release naturally. Remove turkey leg to a bowl and cool. Shred turkey meat and return to the IP. Mix and serve with a fresh kale salad and a big hunk of fresh bread. Or whatever else warms your tummy on a cold winter night!