Instant Pot Coconut Chicken Curry
Bradley Traynor from myTalk 107.1 shares his Monday Night Meal recipe that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients:
2 pounds chicken breast and/or thigh, cut into 1-2 inch chunks
1 large onion, diced
1 large carrot, diced
1 jalapeno, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 inch ginger, minced
2 tablespoons curry paste
1 can coconut milk
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ cup cold water
Directions:
Select ‘saute’ on your Instant Pot.
Add oil, then saute onion and carrot until onions soften.
Select ‘cancel’.
Stir in jalapeno, garlic, ginger, curry paste, salt and pepper.
Add chicken, then coconut milk and stir to combine.
Select ‘manual’ and set time to 7 minutes.
When finished cooking, let it release naturally for 10 minutes, then remove the lid.
Mix cornstarch with water and stir into Instant Pot until sauce begins to thicken.
Serve over rice.
Tips for the Instant Pot
- Prep ingredients in advance for weeknight meals.
- Use the saute function.
- Thicken sauces after cooking.
- Keep track of successful cook times.
- Share your successes!