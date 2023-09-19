Active aging expert Kim Marie Ross has some products by 3×3 Beauty that will help combat the changes to your skin that come with aging. The products are designed to hydrate and firm your face, including the most fragile parts around your eyes.

Products featured:

Eye’m Beautiful Eye Crème

Eye and Lip Line Repair Wrinkle Stick

Neck Firming & Hydration Crème

Click here and get the Neck Firming & Hydration Crème monthly subscription for only $19.95. Or take advantage of the Beauty Bundle for just $49. This is a huge savings but only good for the first 200 orders.

The Beauty Bundle includes: Neck Firming & Hydration Crème, Eye’m Beautiful Eye Crème & Eye & Lip Line Repair Wrinkle Stick