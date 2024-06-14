Hot Honey Recipes

Craig Kaiser, creator of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce, and his son Craig Jr. make a couple of recipes using their Hot Honey for the last in our series of Kids in the Kitchen presented by Coborn’s.

Hot Honey Soy

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey

2 teaspoons ginger

2 teaspoons lemongrass

Juice of one lemon

1 scallion chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro

1 teaspoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon mustard (optional but adds flavor and keeps sauce emulsified)

In a medium bowl add all ingredients and whisk together. you can use right away but best if let sit overnight in the refrigerator.

Great to use for fried rice, dumplings, eggrolls, marinade, grilled chicken, beef short ribs, pork ribs, chicken wings, etc!

Hot Honey Roasted Peanuts

3 cups lightly salted peanuts

1/4 cup Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Honey

1/4 cup Salted Irish Butter

1/2 teaspoon Celtic sea salt

*granulated sugar

*In a large saute pan add the honey and butter and bring to a boil. Once all the butter and honey have started bubbling and looks like a caramel sauce, add nuts and stir to evenly coat everything. Add nuts to a large sheet pan and spread evenly and put in an oven at 350 degrees. Mix around nuts every 3 to 4 mins in the oven. This can take up to 20-25 mins. you’re looking for them to darken slightly. Once desired color is achieved, add to a bowl and mix constantly while sprinkling with white sugar( might only need about a tablespoon or so, but add slowly) The point of the sugar is to coat the nuts to prevent them from clumping together. Add your sea salt and spread out over some parchment paper and let cool.

*This recipe has a heat level that everyone can enjoy, if looking to make it spicier, try adding a couple tablespoons of hot sauce when you make your caramel sauce for the nuts.