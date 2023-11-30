Hot Drinks with Haskell’s

By KSTP

After you spend time outside this winter, you can warm up with some hot drinks.  Ted Farrell from Haskell’s shares a few recipes. 

Caki’s Coffee

Ingredients 

5oz Coffee
1oz Irish Whiskey
1oz Louisa’s Liqueur 
1 sugar cube
1 Scoop spiked Louisa Whipped Cream

Instructions

Place sugar cube in the bottom of mug.  Add coffee, whiskey and Louisa’s stir until sugar dissolves.  Top with whipped cream. Enjoy!

Spiked Whipped Cream

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
2Tbls Powdered Sugar
2oz. Louisa’s Liqueur  

Instructions

In a bowl add all ingredients.  Whip until stiff peaks are formed, roughly 5 mins.  Enjoy!


Naughty Mint Chocolate 

Ingredients 

6oz hot chocolate 
1oz Crème de Menthe
1 Scoop Whipped Cream

Instructions

Make a batch of Hot Chocolate.  In a mug, pour in Creme de Menthe and Hot Chocolate.  Float a scoop of whipped cream on top.  Garnish w/ a candy cane.  Enjoy!


Cider Insanity

Ingredients 

8 cups apple cider
4Tbls mulling spices
1oz Dark rum
1oz Orange Liqueur

Instructions 

Combine cider and spices in any heating vessel (saucepan, teapot, etc). Let it simmer for at least 20 mins.  When ready to serve, in a glass add rum, liqueur, and cider. Garnish with and orange slice or a dried apple slice and enjoy.