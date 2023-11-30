Hot Drinks with Haskell’s
After you spend time outside this winter, you can warm up with some hot drinks. Ted Farrell from Haskell’s shares a few recipes.
Related: Win a Holiday Basket of Wine, All Handpicked by Jack (haskells.com)
Caki’s Coffee
Ingredients
5oz Coffee
1oz Irish Whiskey
1oz Louisa’s Liqueur
1 sugar cube
1 Scoop spiked Louisa Whipped Cream
Instructions
Place sugar cube in the bottom of mug. Add coffee, whiskey and Louisa’s stir until sugar dissolves. Top with whipped cream. Enjoy!
Spiked Whipped Cream
2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
2Tbls Powdered Sugar
2oz. Louisa’s Liqueur
Instructions
In a bowl add all ingredients. Whip until stiff peaks are formed, roughly 5 mins. Enjoy!
Naughty Mint Chocolate
Ingredients
6oz hot chocolate
1oz Crème de Menthe
1 Scoop Whipped Cream
Instructions
Make a batch of Hot Chocolate. In a mug, pour in Creme de Menthe and Hot Chocolate. Float a scoop of whipped cream on top. Garnish w/ a candy cane. Enjoy!
Cider Insanity
Ingredients
8 cups apple cider
4Tbls mulling spices
1oz Dark rum
1oz Orange Liqueur
Instructions
Combine cider and spices in any heating vessel (saucepan, teapot, etc). Let it simmer for at least 20 mins. When ready to serve, in a glass add rum, liqueur, and cider. Garnish with and orange slice or a dried apple slice and enjoy.