Ham Roll-Ups and Tequilaberry (Brandyberry) Salad

Baking instructor, Nancy Burgeson, has an easy Monday Night Meal idea.

Tequilaberry (Brandyberry) Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce, washed and dried well

1/2 pound of bacon, fried crisp

1/2 cup cauliflower, washed and cut into small heads

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup Miracle Whip

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp Half & Half, to think

Mix Miracle Whip, sugar, parmesan, and Half & Half. Freeze for 1 hour. If it seems too thick for a dressing add more Half & Half.

Pour dressing over lettuce, bacon, and cauliflower.

Ham Roll-Ups

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed but not warm

1/4 cup butter, softened

1-2 Tbsp honey mustard

1/2 pound ham, finely cubed

1-2 Tbsp freshly chopped parsley

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

Roll out pastry dough.

Stir together butter and mustard, spread over dough. Sprinkle with ham followed by parsley.

Spread cheeses evenly over all.

Starting at wide end of dough, roll up into a tight wheel. Slice. Stand up (do not lay flat) on a cookie sheet – leaving a bit of space between each roll.

Brush top of wheel with egg.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes.

