Halloween Cooking Spook-tacular

CHEESY TOMATO SKULL BREAD

Recipe:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder or 1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill (or 1/2 tsp. dry dill weed)

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

3/4 cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese

1 – 14.5-oz. can petite diced tomatoes, drained (reserve liquid)

About 1/3 cup whole milk (see instructions)

2 large eggs

1/4 cup olive oil or canola oil



Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray Skull Cakelet Pan with baking spray containing flour and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the details of the pan.

2. In a large bowl, stir together dry ingredients and cheese until well blended. Pour reserved tomato liquid in liquid measuring cup, then fill with milk to measure 2/3 cup total liquid. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs, then stir in tomato liquid, oil and diced tomatoes. Add to dry ingredients and mix just until blended. Pour batter into each cavity and spread evenly.

4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean and edges are golden brown. Cool 10 minutes in pan, then invert onto a cooling rack. For serving, enjoy cheesy bread with tomato soup or a dipping sauce of choice.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Monster Mask Cake-lets

Recipe:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large eggs

2 Tbsp. sour cream

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup dark cocoa powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. table salt

1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/4 cup hot water

8 Reese’s “Snack Size” Peanut Butter Cups, frozen



Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray cavities of Monster Mask Cake-let Pan with baking spray containing flour and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the details of the pan.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and sugars. Add vanilla and egg and beat until egg is incorporated. Blend in sour cream.

3. In a small bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add dry ingredients to butter mixture, alternating with buttermilk and beat on low until just combined and batter is smooth. Blend in hot water.

4. Unwrap frozen peanut butter cups and remove from paper liners. Add 2 tablespoons batter to each cavity. Press 1 peanut butter cup upside-down into the center of each cake-let. Add a little more batter on the top, spreading batter with a small spatula to cover peanut butter cup. Cake-let cavities should not be more than 1/2 full. Gently tap filled pan on a towel covered counter to remove air bubbles.

5. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes. Cool cake-lets in pan for 5 minutes, then invert the cake-lets onto the cooling rack to cool completely. Decorate if desired or dust with more cocoa powder. Makes 8 cake-lets.