Grilling with Nordic Ware
Christine Peterson from Nordic Ware Factory Store shows us some of her favorite grilling accessories they have to offer.
Products featured:
- 10” High Dome Grill Lid
- 8” Cheese Melting Domes
- Burger Trays
- Stovetop Kettle Smoker
- Campfire Griller
- Grill & Shake Basket
- Chicken Leg Griller & Jalapeno Roaster
- Beer Can Chicken Roaster
- Sizzling Steak Server
- Grill, Steam & Bake Multi Cooker
Plus, Christine left two pizza recipes to try:
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
1 Boboli® 8” Pizza Crust or other prepared crust
4 oz. grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast or rotisserie chicken, sliced or diced
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 Tbsp. hot sauce
2 to 3 Tbsp. ranch dressing
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 to 2 Tbsp. bleu cheese crumbles
- Preheat grill to medium. When hot, turn half the burners off or to very low heat.
- Add the hot sauce to the melted butter and then toss with the chicken.
- Spread the ranch dressing on the pizza crust then top with the chicken mixture.
- Sprinkle both cheeses evenly over the pizza and grill over medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Move the pizza to the cooler side of the grill. Place the 10” High Dome Grill Lid over the pizza to thoroughly melt cheese.
- Remove pizza from grill and cut into squares or slices and serve.
Mediterranean Pizza
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely minced
1 Boboli® 8” Pizza Crust or other prepared crust
1 cup, packed, fresh baby spinach leaves
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 plum tomato, thinly sliced
1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary
1 to 2 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 to 2 Tbsp. crumbled, flavored Feta cheese (Mediterranean Herb or Garlic & Herb)
- Preheat grill to medium-high. When hot, turn half the burners off or to very low heat.
- In a small bowl, combine olive oil and garlic and brush half of the mixture over the top of the pizza crust.
- Microwave the baby spinach on high for 1 minute, to slightly wilt it.
- Spread the spinach evenly over the pizza crust, then add the mozzarella cheese.
- Add the sliced tomatoes and then brush the tomatoes with the remaining garlic oil mixture.
- Sprinkle the rosemary and the Parmesan all over the pizza.
- Grill 5-7 minutes. Place the 10” High Dome Grill Lid over the pizza to thoroughly melt cheese.
- Remove pizza from grill and sprinkle Feta cheese all over it. Cut into squares or slices and serve.