Grilling with Nordic Ware

Christine Peterson from Nordic Ware Factory Store shows us some of her favorite grilling accessories they have to offer.

Products featured:

10” High Dome Grill Lid

8” Cheese Melting Domes

Burger Trays

Stovetop Kettle Smoker

Campfire Griller

Grill & Shake Basket

Chicken Leg Griller & Jalapeno Roaster

Beer Can Chicken Roaster

Sizzling Steak Server

Grill, Steam & Bake Multi Cooker

Plus, Christine left two pizza recipes to try:

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

1 Boboli® 8” Pizza Crust or other prepared crust

4 oz. grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast or rotisserie chicken, sliced or diced

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 Tbsp. hot sauce

2 to 3 Tbsp. ranch dressing

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 to 2 Tbsp. bleu cheese crumbles

Preheat grill to medium. When hot, turn half the burners off or to very low heat. Add the hot sauce to the melted butter and then toss with the chicken. Spread the ranch dressing on the pizza crust then top with the chicken mixture. Sprinkle both cheeses evenly over the pizza and grill over medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Move the pizza to the cooler side of the grill. Place the 10” High Dome Grill Lid over the pizza to thoroughly melt cheese. Remove pizza from grill and cut into squares or slices and serve.

Mediterranean Pizza

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 Boboli® 8” Pizza Crust or other prepared crust

1 cup, packed, fresh baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 plum tomato, thinly sliced

1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

1 to 2 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 to 2 Tbsp. crumbled, flavored Feta cheese (Mediterranean Herb or Garlic & Herb)

Preheat grill to medium-high. When hot, turn half the burners off or to very low heat.

In a small bowl, combine olive oil and garlic and brush half of the mixture over the top of the pizza crust.

Microwave the baby spinach on high for 1 minute, to slightly wilt it.

Spread the spinach evenly over the pizza crust, then add the mozzarella cheese.

Add the sliced tomatoes and then brush the tomatoes with the remaining garlic oil mixture.

Sprinkle the rosemary and the Parmesan all over the pizza.

Grill 5-7 minutes. Place the 10” High Dome Grill Lid over the pizza to thoroughly melt cheese.

Remove pizza from grill and sprinkle Feta cheese all over it. Cut into squares or slices and serve.