Grilling products from Nordic Ware
Christine Petersen from Nordic Ware Factory Store is grilling up some Stuffed Bleu Cheese burgers and showing off other grilling products you can find there.
Products featured:
- 8″ melting dome
- Burger trays
- Cactus kabobs
- Burger press
- Taco & rib rack
- Tortilla bowl maker
- Personal size sizzling server
- Pizza pan
- Grill-steam-bake multi cooker
- Meatball griller
- Grill and shake basket
- Chicken roaster
Stuffed Bleu Cheese Burgers
Ingredients
1 3/ 4 pounds ground beef
4 oz bleu cheese (or cheese of choice)
4 peppadews, flattened
Kosher salt and pepper
4 hamburger buns
Leaf lettuce
1 tomato, sliced
Directions:
Divide ground beef into 8 equal-sized balls (about 3.5 oz. Each).
Using stuff side of burger press, firmly press each ball into a patty with a concave well.
Fill 4 of the wells with 1 oz bleu cheese (or other cheese) and 1 peppadew. Top each of the 4 patties with the remaining patties, well side down.
Use seal side of burger press to firmly push on the patties to seal together.
Season with salt and pepper. Grill burgers on one side; approximately 5 minutes. Flip over and grill to desired doneness. Serve on buns with lettuce and tomato slices.