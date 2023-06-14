Grilling products from Nordic Ware

Christine Petersen from Nordic Ware Factory Store is grilling up some Stuffed Bleu Cheese burgers and showing off other grilling products you can find there.

Products featured:

8″ melting dome

Burger trays

Cactus kabobs

Burger press

Taco & rib rack

Tortilla bowl maker

Personal size sizzling server

Pizza pan

Grill-steam-bake multi cooker

Meatball griller

Grill and shake basket

Chicken roaster

Stuffed Bleu Cheese Burgers

Ingredients

1 3/ 4 pounds ground beef

4 oz bleu cheese (or cheese of choice)

4 peppadews, flattened

Kosher salt and pepper

4 hamburger buns

Leaf lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

Directions:

Divide ground beef into 8 equal-sized balls (about 3.5 oz. Each).

Using stuff side of burger press, firmly press each ball into a patty with a concave well.

Fill 4 of the wells with 1 oz bleu cheese (or other cheese) and 1 peppadew. Top each of the 4 patties with the remaining patties, well side down.

Use seal side of burger press to firmly push on the patties to seal together.

Season with salt and pepper. Grill burgers on one side; approximately 5 minutes. Flip over and grill to desired doneness. Serve on buns with lettuce and tomato slices.