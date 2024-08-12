Grilled Shrimp & Sweet Corn Salad

With the sweet corn at it’s peak, Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shares her recipe for a Monday Night Meal.

Grilled Shrimp and Sweet Corn Salad

3 C fresh corn kernels (about 4 ears)

1 C coarsely chopped tomato (can be red or heirloom colors are pretty and tasty too!)

1/2 C chopped green onion (onion and greens)

1 C cucumber-diced (I like the small or English cucumbers)

1/2 C chopped fresh herbs (I like basil, mint, cilantro combo AND please reserve a TB or 2 to toss with shrimp after grilling)

1/2 C crumbled Feta

Dressing/marinade

1/2 C extra virgin olive oil

3 TB fresh lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon

1 TB coarse mustard

Kosher salt and pepper to taste



24 medium shrimp

wooden skewers- soaked in water

Make Dressing/marinade by placing ingredients in small jar and shaking up

Place 24 shrimp in shallow dish or ziploc bag. Add 3 TB dressing/marinade. Let marinate while you heat up the grill and assemble the salad.

In large bowl combine corn, tomato, green onion, cucumber, tomato, Feta and herbs (remember to set aside 2 TB herbs for shrimp)

Toss remaining dressing/marinade with corn salad in bowl.

Grill shrimp over direct heat for about 2 minutes per side flipping as the first side begins to turn pink along the edges.

Remove from skewer into a bol and toss with remaining fresh herbs.

Spoon about a cup of corn salad on plate and top with grilled shrimp.