Grilled Harissa Pork Tenderloin Gyros
Chef John Van House uses pork tenderloin in his recipe for Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board.
Ingredients:
1 Pork Tenderloin
2 Tbsp Harissa
1 cup Greek Yogurt
½ cup Diced cucumber
1 Tbsp Minced garlic
1 bunch Fresh mint
½ cup Fresh diced tomato
4-6 each Pita bread
Salt and Pepper, as needed
Method:
- Clean the pork tenderloin removing any silverskin.
- Rub the tenderloin with harissa sauce.
- Allow to marinate up to 24 hours.
- On a preheated grill on high, grill the pork tenderloin until an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.
- Remove tenderloin from grill and allow to rest for 15 minutes at room temperature.
- In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, garlic and cucumbers. Season with salt and pepper then mix well.
- Assemble gyros by slicing the pork tenderloin across the grain and place 2 slices into a pita. Grilling the pita first on a hot grill for 10-30 seconds per side before assembling is recommended.
- Top the pork with yogurt sauce, fresh diced tomatoes and torn mint.
- Enjoy!