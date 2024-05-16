Grilled Harissa Pork Tenderloin Gyros

By KSTP

Chef John Van House uses pork tenderloin in his recipe for Pork Week presented by the Minnesota Pork Board. 

Ingredients:

1 Pork Tenderloin           
2 Tbsp Harissa                                                   
1 cup Greek Yogurt                                         
½ cup Diced cucumber                  
1 Tbsp Minced garlic                                      
1 bunch Fresh mint                                         
½ cup Fresh diced tomato                           
4-6 each Pita bread                                         
Salt and Pepper, as needed

Method:

  • Clean the pork tenderloin removing any silverskin.
  • Rub the tenderloin with harissa sauce.
  • Allow to marinate up to 24 hours.
  • On a preheated grill on high, grill the pork tenderloin until an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.
  • Remove tenderloin from grill and allow to rest for 15 minutes at room temperature.
  • In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, garlic and cucumbers.  Season with salt and pepper then mix well.
  • Assemble gyros by slicing the pork tenderloin across the grain and place 2 slices into a pita.  Grilling the pita first on a hot grill for 10-30 seconds per side before assembling is recommended.
  • Top the pork with yogurt sauce, fresh diced tomatoes and torn mint.
  • Enjoy!