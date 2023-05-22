Grilled chicken with Korean BBQ sauce with roasted cauliflower

Chef Daniel Green is back in the United States after opening his restaurant, the Pool House Featuring Chef Daniel Green, at the Grand Hyatt in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He’s making one of the items from the menu for our Monday Night Meal.

serves 4

4 skinless chicken breasts

1 whole cauliflower broken into florets

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Korean bbq sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Korean chili sauce (Gochijang)

1 clove crushed garlic

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Pre-heat oven to 200deg, toss the cauliflower in olive oil, season and roast for 30-40 minutes

Meanwhile, mix the ingredients for the sauce.

Heat a pan with a little oil, season the chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes each side.

Now add the sauce and take off the heat

Serve with the cauliflower , and garnish with fresh herbs