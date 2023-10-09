Greek Chicken Bowl or Wrap
Director of Programming, Mandy Tadych puts together dinner in just 15 minutes!
Make the marinade for chicken
-1/3 cup evoo
-3 cloves of garlic
-juice of 1 lemon
-1 tablespoon honey
-2 tablespoon red wine viegar
-dried or fresh oregano
-salt and pepper
-hot sauce
Make the tztaziki sauce
-1 1/2 cups of plain full fat greek yogurt
-1 cucumber grated
-juice of 1 lemon
-dried dill to taste
-garlic powder to taste
-onion powder to taste
-oregano to taste
-salt and pepper to taste
-1 -2 tablespoons evoo
Build your bowl or pita
Mandy loves the Stonefire mini naan bread as a wrap
or for a bowl try the Earthly Grains Roasted Garlic Couscous from Aldi***
suggested toppings:
-feta
-lettuce
-chopped cucumbers
-chopped tomatoes
-pickled red onions
-sliced Greek pepperoncini
-olives