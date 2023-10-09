Greek Chicken Bowl or Wrap

By KSTP

Director of Programming, Mandy Tadych puts together dinner in just 15 minutes!

Make the marinade for chicken
-1/3 cup evoo
-3 cloves of garlic
-juice of 1 lemon
-1 tablespoon honey
-2 tablespoon red wine viegar
-dried or fresh oregano
-salt and pepper
-hot sauce

Make the tztaziki sauce
-1 1/2 cups of plain full fat greek yogurt
-1 cucumber grated
-juice of 1 lemon
-dried dill to taste
-garlic powder to taste
-onion powder to taste
-oregano to taste
-salt and pepper to taste
-1 -2 tablespoons evoo


Build your bowl or pita

Mandy loves the Stonefire mini naan bread as a wrap

or for a bowl try the Earthly Grains Roasted Garlic Couscous from Aldi***

suggested toppings:
-feta
-lettuce
-chopped cucumbers
-chopped tomatoes
-pickled red onions
-sliced Greek pepperoncini
-olives