Greek Chicken and Potatoes

Antigoni Sander shows us how easy it is to make this Greek dish. This dish is perfect with some yummy crusty bread for dipping in the pan juices and a simple salad. Most Greek tables will serve it with a Greek Village Salad of Cubed Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Olives, and Olive Oil. Or a crisp romaine salad with fresh dill, scallions, and a lemon olive oil dressing!

Ingredients

4 Pounds Bone-In and Skin-In Chicken Thighs and/or Drumsticks

2 Pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes, Scrubbed and Cut into Wedges and Cut in Half

½ Cup Fresh Lemon Juice

½ Cup Olive Oil + More for Drizzling

8 Garlic Cloves, Minced

1 ½ Tbsp. Dried Oregano

1 tsp. Dried Rosemary

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt + Extra to Taste

1 tsp. Black Pepper + Extra to Taste

1/2 Cup Chicken Broth, Stock or Water

Directions

In a large zip-top bag or a bowl add: Chicken, Potatoes, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Oregano, Rosemary, Salt and Pepper. Seal the bag and squish everything around so that it gets well coated or stir well in the bowl. Marinate the chicken and potatoes for 1 hour or up to 12 hours. When ready to cook preheat the oven to 400°F and set the rack in the center of the oven. Empty the chicken and potatoes into the roasting pan, spreading the potatoes across the bottom of the pan, and tucking the chicken pieces skin side up on top of and around the potatoes. Gently pour the chicken broth or water into the corner of the roasting pan taking care to not “rinse” the oil and seasonings off the potatoes, tilting the liquid across the pan. Cover the pan with tin foil. Place the roasting pan in the center of the oven and bake for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes remove the tin foil from the pan and turn the heat down to 350°F. Continue to roast for another hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes adding a little bit of liquid to the pan if it looks too dry. The dish is done when the chicken registers between 165°F and 175°F on a meat thermometer and the potatoes are nice and tender when pierced with a knife. If you wish to get some crispy spots on the chicken and potatoes place the dish under the broiler until they get just a little darker and crispier. Remove the dish from the oven and allow it to rest for about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with a little more salt and pepper before serving. To serve you can get fancy and spread it all out on a family-style platter! But to make this truly simple and rustic, simply place the whole roasting pan in the middle of the table and let your guests dive right in!!