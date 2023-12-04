Gifts for Pets 

By KSTP

Pet Evolution is a dog lovers dream.  Founder Rian Thiele is here with gift ideas for your four-legged friends. 

  • Fluff and Tuff Stuffed Toys (holiday and regular) (variety of sizes, price ranges from $9.99 – $19.99)
  • Nite-Ize Rechargeable Light Collar – $29
  • Holiday Bakery Cookies ($3 – $10)
  • Fetchin’ Treats ($4 – $13.99). (nose to tail single ingredient dog treats)
  • Ucari allergy test (help them feel better and live longer) – $89.99
  • Interactive puzzle/mental stimulating toys ($11.99 – $19.99)
  • West Paw toys ($7.99 – $19.99)
  • Gift Cards (Self-Serve Dog Wash &/or Grooming &/or Mobile Nail Van)
  • Food

Mention Twin Cities Live at any Pet Evolution location and get 50% off your purchase through Sunday, December 10th.  Excludes services.