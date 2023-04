The host of Get Growing with Larry Pfarr on 5 Eyewitness News and the expert on everything there is to know about gardening, Larry Pfarr, wraps up Lawn & Garden Week.

For more garden tips and advice follow Larry on Facebook and Instagram at:

Get Growing with Larry Pfarr.

The 26th season of Get Growing on 5 Eyewitness News begins on Thursday, May 4.