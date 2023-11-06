Garlicky Mushroom Linguine
Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Market prepares a gluten-free, dairy free, and vegan friendly dish.
GARLICKY MUSHROOM LINGUINE
SERVES 2
9 oz. Kowalski’s Fresh Gluten-Free Linguine (from the Dairy Department)
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms
1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, plus more to taste
¼ cup chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup vegetable stock
1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk
3 tbsp. water, cold
2 tbsp. cornstarch
2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, plus a few sprigs for garnish
- In an extra-large skillet, heat 2 tbsp. oil over medium-high heat.
- Add mushrooms; cook, stirring frequently, until tender and dark on the edges (10-15 min.) Season mushrooms to taste with salt and pepper; remove from pan and set aside, covering to keep warm.
- While mushrooms cook, cook pasta according to pkg. directions until just barely al dente; drain and keep warm.
- In the skillet used to cook the mushrooms, heat remaining oil over medium heat.
- Add onion; sauté until golden (about 5 min.).
- Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 min.
- Add stock and milk; increase heat to bring mixture to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium; add warm pasta to the skillet.
- In a small dish, whisk water and cornstarch until smooth; add to the skillet and stir well.
- Cook and stir occasionally until mixture reaches desired thickness (about 2 min.); season with 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper.
- Stir in mushrooms and thyme; serve immediately with thyme sprigs and a generous amount of black pepper.