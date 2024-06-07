Enhance you dish with Love that Olive

Terri Chafer from Love that Olive shares how some dishes are enhanced using products from her store.

The TCL Viewer Special – Seven different products all highlighted in the selected recipes. Regularly $52, on sale to TCL viewers for $45 through Father’s Day.

Hot Pepper Bacon Grill & Wing Squeeze – 16 ½ oz.

Maruso Soy Sauce – 10 oz.

Bacon EVOO – 3 oz. mini

Pomegranite Balsamic – 3 oz. mini

Hot Chili EVOO – 3 oz. mini

Sample of Love That Olive’s new Orange Ginger Garlic Seasoning in the store’s popular, reuseable Dressing-to-go-Cup.

Recipes shown:

Grilled Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 pounds of baby potatoes

8-10, 12” skewers

¼ cup Bacon EVOO

1 TBSP Orange, Ginger and Garlic Sea Salt

Black pepper to taste

2 TBSP grated parmesan Cheese

2 TBSP Chopped, fresh parsley or chives

Pomegranate Balsamic (can also use Fig or Cherry)

Directions:

Place potatoes in a large pot or Dutch Oven and cover by 1 inch with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. Cook just until fork tender, 15-20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a plate to cool to room temperature.

Mix EVOO, sea salt and pepper. Set aside

Preheat a grill to medium high heat (400-450). Soak skewers in water.

Place 3-4 potatoes on each skewer. Brush all over with the EVOO mixture. Place the skewers over direct heat on the grill and cook until golden and a little charred, about 6-8 minutes per side.

Transfer to a serving platter. Brush with any remaining EVOO mixture, then sprinkle with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.

Drizzle with balsamic

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Wings:

3 pounds Chicken Wings, drumettes and flats, tips removed

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

Sauce:

1 Cup Hot Pepper Bacon Grill Wing Sauce

¼ cup honey

3 TBSP Maruso Soy Sauce

Directions:

For the wings: Preheat oven to 425. Line a rimmed sheet pan with foil. Spray a wire cooling rack with non-stick spray and place over the lined sheet pan.

Pat the wings dry with a paper towel and place in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, smoked paprika, slate and pepper. Sprinkle over the wings and toss to coat.

Place the wings on a cooling rack, leaving space between each wing. Bake for 15 minutes, flip the wings, and return to the oven for 20 minutes more.

For the sauce: Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the barbecue sauce, honey, garlic powder, and cayenne. Heat over low eat until the honey has melted and the sauce begins to bubble slightly, stirring occasionally until fully combined.

Heat the broiler to high. Cook until the wings start to get crispy and browned, 2-3 minutes

Using tongs, remove the wings from the rack and place in a large heatproof bowl. Pour the hot sauce over the wings to toss and coat. Place the wings back on to the rack and return to the oven under broiler until sauce is bubbly and wings are slightly charred, 2-3 minutes

Upside-Down Tomato Cornbread

Ingredients:

3 medium heirloom tomatoes, about 1 ½ pounds total

2 tsp sea salt, divided

8 TBSP Hot Chili or Bacon EVOO

2 ½ cup fine yellow cornmeal

1 ¼ cup all purpose flour

2 TBSP granulated sugar

5 green onions, thinly sliced and divided

1 jalepeno, seed and chopped (optional)

1 TBSP baking powder

½ tsp ground black pepper, plus more for serving

2 ¾ cup whole buttermilk

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 large egg

2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

Directions: