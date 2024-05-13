Elevated pork belly burgers
We’re celebrating Pork Week all week on TCL! Executive chef and owner Charlie Torgerson at Charlie T’s Foods & RC BBQ shares a recipe for an elevated pork belly burger.
Recipe
BURGERS:
- Place burger patty on a gloved hand, and season with ½ Tsp. of steak seasoning end to end.
- Place on grill season side down. Season the top side with ½ Tsp. of steak seasoning end to end.
- Grill for 1 ½ minutes. Turn the burger a ¼ turn. Grill for another 1 ½ minutes. Flip.
- Grill for 1 minute. Turn the burger a ¼ turn. Place Yellow American Cheese onto the burger. Place White American Cheese diagonally onto Yellow American Cheese.
- Place onion onto cheese. Continue grilling until the cheese is very melted and the burger is 160F. internally. Approximately 1 – 1 ½ minutes more. Top with Black Truffle Butter.
BLACK TRUFFLE BUTTER:
- Place softened butter into stainless steel bowl.
- Add Black Truffle Oil.
- Mix well with gloved hands.
- Place into plastic and roll into a tube. Date and refrigerate.
ONIONS:
- Remove each end of whole onions. Peel whole onions.
- Slice each onion into ¼” discs. KEEP ONION DISCS RINGS INTACT AND TOGETHER.
- On a 300 degree flat top, add plain butter to grill. Place onion discs onto butter.
- Add 1 TBSP of Black Truffle Butter to top of each Onion Disc.
- Sprinkle ½ Tsp. of Steak Seasoning evenly across each buttered onion disc.
- Saute for 10 -15 minutes or until onion disc is caramelized and golden brown. Carefully flip over to keep onion disc intake.
- Continue sauté until tender.)