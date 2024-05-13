Elevated pork belly burgers

By KSTP

We’re celebrating Pork Week all week on TCL! Executive chef and owner Charlie Torgerson at Charlie T’s Foods & RC BBQ shares a recipe for an elevated pork belly burger.

Recipe
BURGERS:

  1. Place burger patty on a gloved hand, and season with ½ Tsp. of steak seasoning end to end.
  2. Place on grill season side down. Season the top side with ½ Tsp. of steak seasoning end to end.
  3. Grill for 1 ½ minutes. Turn the burger a ¼ turn. Grill for another 1 ½ minutes. Flip.
  4. Grill for 1 minute. Turn the burger a ¼ turn. Place Yellow American Cheese onto the burger. Place White American Cheese diagonally onto Yellow American Cheese.
  5. Place onion onto cheese. Continue grilling until the cheese is very melted and the burger is 160F. internally. Approximately 1 – 1 ½ minutes more. Top with Black Truffle Butter.

BLACK TRUFFLE BUTTER:

  1. Place softened butter into stainless steel bowl.
  2. Add Black Truffle Oil.
  3. Mix well with gloved hands.
  4. Place into plastic and roll into a tube. Date and refrigerate.

ONIONS:

  1. Remove each end of whole onions. Peel whole onions.
  2. Slice each onion into ¼” discs. KEEP ONION DISCS RINGS INTACT AND TOGETHER.
  3. On a 300 degree flat top, add plain butter to grill. Place onion discs onto butter.
  4. Add 1 TBSP of Black Truffle Butter to top of each Onion Disc.
  5. Sprinkle ½ Tsp. of Steak Seasoning evenly across each buttered onion disc.
  6. Saute for 10 -15 minutes or until onion disc is caramelized and golden brown. Carefully flip over to keep onion disc intake.
  7. Continue sauté until tender.)