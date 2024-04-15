Paul Folger, anchor of 5 Eyewitness News, creates a recipe that has been handed down through his family for generations.

Related Link:

Always Tasteful

April Edition of Always Tasteful

Easy Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

1 can of condensed Tomato Soup

3 to 4 cups Chicken or Vegetable Stock

1 bag 16oz frozen veggies (2 to 3 cups)

2 peeled potatoes cubed

1/4 cup pasta (elbows, tortellini)

1 can diced tomatoes

1 medium onion (optional)

Salt

1/2 teaspoon Oregano

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon Pepper

1 Parm Cheese Rind

Directions

In a large pot, add condensed soup and water and whisk together. Next add all vegetables. Then add salt, pepper and oregano. Add cheese rind. Stir and let this come to a simmer and then turn it down stirring occasionally for about 30 minutes to an hour. Be aware that cheese can stick to the bottom. 15 to 30 minutes before serving add your pasta. Check seasoning. It may or may not need salt. Freeze leftovers for fast food later.