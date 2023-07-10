Paul Folger shares his recipe for an easy tomato soup that won’t keep you in the kitchen all day.

28 ounce can of whole tomatoes

28 ounces of water

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red flake pepper

Parmesan cheese rind (in a pinch a ¼ cup of fine grated parm in the green can).

Immersion blender

Optional: 1/4 heavy cream

Combine all the ingredients and bring to a hearty simmer. Simmer 15 minutes. Then take out parmesan rind and blend tomatoes with immersion blender.

Serves 4.



Dorito Grilled Cheese

2 slices Bread

2 slices Cheddar Cheese

1/4 cup Doritos crushed

Softened Butter

Butter Bread, place crushed Doritos on bread, then cheese. Pan fan until melted.