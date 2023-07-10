Easy Tomato Soup
Paul Folger shares his recipe for an easy tomato soup that won’t keep you in the kitchen all day.
28 ounce can of whole tomatoes
28 ounces of water
½ teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon red flake pepper
Parmesan cheese rind (in a pinch a ¼ cup of fine grated parm in the green can).
Immersion blender
Optional: 1/4 heavy cream
Combine all the ingredients and bring to a hearty simmer. Simmer 15 minutes. Then take out parmesan rind and blend tomatoes with immersion blender.
Serves 4.
Dorito Grilled Cheese
2 slices Bread
2 slices Cheddar Cheese
1/4 cup Doritos crushed
Softened Butter
Butter Bread, place crushed Doritos on bread, then cheese. Pan fan until melted.