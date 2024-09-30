Easy Breakfast Souffle

Chef Terry John Zila, owner of Terry John Zila Catering, shares a recipe for a souffle so easy you can serve it anytime!

Ingredients:

10 ounces unsalted butter, softened

16-20 slices English Muffin Bread

½ pound thinly sliced Ham

½ pound sliced cheddar

½ pound slice Swiss cheese

8 eggs

3 cups milk

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups corn flake crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

1. Well-grease a 13 by 9 inch pan with 2 ounces of unsalted butter

2. Butter the English Muffin Bread slices on one side. Place a single layer of the bread, tightly fitted and buttered side up, on the bottom of the pan

3. Layer the ham, cheddar and Swiss slices evenly over the bread. Top with remaining bread slices, buttered side down.

4. Whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard and salt and pour over the bread. Refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours

To bake breakfast soufflé:

5. Preheat oven to 325°F. Melt ¼ cup butter in a small saucepan.

6. Before baking, sprinkle the soufflé with cornflake crumbs. Pour melted butter over the top

7. Bake for 1 hour in preheated oven. Serve warm.