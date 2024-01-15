Deconstructed Burger Bowl with Special Sauce

Fitness expert Nickie Carrigan prepares a recipe from a book called, “Quick Prep Paleo” by Mary Smith for a quick and healthy Monday night meal.

3 bowls

Hands-on Time: 10 minutes

Hands-Off Time: none

For the Ground Beef:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lb ground beef

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

For the Special Sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp coconut aminos

Suggested Bowl Accompaniments:

6 pieces bacon, cooked

Grape tomatoes

Lettuce

Red onions

Avocado

Pickles

To make the ground beef, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat the ground beef, salt, garlic powder and onion powder, and cook for 5-7 minutes or until cooked through, using a spoon to break up the meat. Drain.

While the beef is cooking, make the special sauce by mixing the mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce and coconut aminos in a small bowl.

Serve the ground beef in a bowl with the suggested accompaniments and sauce. You can store the ground beef and the special sauce in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.