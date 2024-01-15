Deconstructed Burger Bowl with Special Sauce
Fitness expert Nickie Carrigan prepares a recipe from a book called, “Quick Prep Paleo” by Mary Smith for a quick and healthy Monday night meal.
3 bowls
Hands-on Time: 10 minutes
Hands-Off Time: none
For the Ground Beef:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 lb ground beef
½ tsp sea salt
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
For the Special Sauce:
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp hot sauce
1 tsp coconut aminos
Suggested Bowl Accompaniments:
6 pieces bacon, cooked
Grape tomatoes
Lettuce
Red onions
Avocado
Pickles
To make the ground beef, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat the ground beef, salt, garlic powder and onion powder, and cook for 5-7 minutes or until cooked through, using a spoon to break up the meat. Drain.
While the beef is cooking, make the special sauce by mixing the mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce and coconut aminos in a small bowl.
Serve the ground beef in a bowl with the suggested accompaniments and sauce. You can store the ground beef and the special sauce in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.