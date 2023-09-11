Crockpot Pork Ramen

Chef Tim McCarty, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, is back with a pork ramen recipe you can make in a crockpot!

Pork shoulder, cut into 4 pieces

3 TBSP Sesame oil

2-3 TBSP Salt and Pepper mix

Cut and season pork, in a cast iron skillet over med-high heat, add oil and sear all sides, place pork in the crockpot.

Ingrediencies for crockpot:

1 Qt Pork stock

1 Yellow onion ½ cut

2 Carrots, lg dice

8 Garlic cloves

¼ cup Fresh ginger

¼ cup Sriracha

¼ cup Soy sauce

¼ cup Mirin

¼ cup Rice vinegar

2 tsp Fish sauce

½ cup Brown sugar

½ TBSP Red pepper flakes

¼ cup Lemon grass diced

½ cup Dried shiitake mushroom

Place everything in crockpot over the pork, set on high for 3 hours turn down to med for 2 hours or until pork is shred able. Rest pork 20 min and shred set aside and keep hot, strain stock and put in a pot over med-high heat. Cook the ramen noodles in pork stock and remove. Sauté red onion, carrot, corn, bok choy, and mushrooms. You can cook them together or keep them separate. Soft boil the eggs keep centers a little runny. Now you can build your own adventure place noodle and pork in the large wide bowl, put any or all the fun in add stock top with lime , cilantro and green onions

Things for the Ramen:

Ramen noodles

Green onions

Red onions

Carrots

Jalapeno

Corn

Lime

Baby bok choy

Eggs

Cilantro

Black sesame seeds

mushrooms