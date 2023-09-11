This “hearty enough for a meal” main dish is a fun way to change up a Monday night meal. Or you can make it as a tasty side for a Sunday meal.

Cranberry Baked Beans

8 oz Dried Cranberries

2- 16 oz cans Bushes Original Baked Beans

1- 8oz bottle of Lunds Rosemary Maple Sauce or KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce.

1 large sprig of rosemary (twin together to make large if needed)

1 lb diced applewood smoked bacon uncooked (she likes Huskies)

½ lb Cooked Hamburger (drain)

1 medium diced red onion

1- 8 oz can diced tomatoes

1 cup brown sugar

(Monday Meal Way): Place ingredients in crock pot before work and turn on low heat. Eat When you come home from work

(Sunday Meal Way): Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all ingredients in 4 quart Casserole dish.

Bake 1 hour.

Then Cover Increase temp to 450 and bake 30 more minutes. (make sure bacon is done)