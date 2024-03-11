Colcannon Cakes

By KSTP

JD Fratzke, corporate chef at Daly and Deroma, embraces his Irish heritage with a recipe for Colcannon Cakes.

(serves 4-6)

2 cups russet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 carrot, peeled and shredded
2 green onions, trimmed and sliced thin
2 cups fresh spinach leaves or swiss chard, rinsed well, stems removed and rough chopped
1 egg
½ cup buttermilk
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoon salt (divided in half)
½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons grassfed MN butter

  1. In a four quart saucepan, bring 2 quarts of water and one tablespoon of salt to a simmer for twenty minutes or until potatoes are completely cooked through.
  2. Add shredded carrots and remove from heat. Allow to sit for five minutes, then drain well and spread out on a paper-lined baking sheet. Allow mix to cool for fifteen minutes.
  3. Transfer potatoes and carrots to large mixing bowl and add buttermilk and egg. Using a whisk, mix together until you have a creamy but slightly lumpy batter.
  4. Stir in remaining salt, green onions and spinach (or chard).
  5. Gently fold in dry ingredients until batter thickens and there are no lumps of flour.
  6. Allow batter to sit for fifteen to thirty minutes.
  7. Bring a large cast iron skillet to temperature over medium heat and drizzle in one tablespoon of oil. Add a tablespoon of butter.
  8. When butter has melted and foamed, spoon four pancakes into the skillet about an inch or two apart. Saute pancakes until caramel brown and crisp on the edges (4-5 minutes) then flip and repeat on uncooked side. Continue process until all Colcannon batter is cooked into pancakes.
  9. Top Colcannon Cakes with pickled vegetables, sour cream, seafood or a ladle of your favorite stew. 