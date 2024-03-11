Colcannon Cakes
JD Fratzke, corporate chef at Daly and Deroma, embraces his Irish heritage with a recipe for Colcannon Cakes.
(serves 4-6)
2 cups russet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 carrot, peeled and shredded
2 green onions, trimmed and sliced thin
2 cups fresh spinach leaves or swiss chard, rinsed well, stems removed and rough chopped
1 egg
½ cup buttermilk
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoon salt (divided in half)
½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons grassfed MN butter
- In a four quart saucepan, bring 2 quarts of water and one tablespoon of salt to a simmer for twenty minutes or until potatoes are completely cooked through.
- Add shredded carrots and remove from heat. Allow to sit for five minutes, then drain well and spread out on a paper-lined baking sheet. Allow mix to cool for fifteen minutes.
- Transfer potatoes and carrots to large mixing bowl and add buttermilk and egg. Using a whisk, mix together until you have a creamy but slightly lumpy batter.
- Stir in remaining salt, green onions and spinach (or chard).
- Gently fold in dry ingredients until batter thickens and there are no lumps of flour.
- Allow batter to sit for fifteen to thirty minutes.
- Bring a large cast iron skillet to temperature over medium heat and drizzle in one tablespoon of oil. Add a tablespoon of butter.
- When butter has melted and foamed, spoon four pancakes into the skillet about an inch or two apart. Saute pancakes until caramel brown and crisp on the edges (4-5 minutes) then flip and repeat on uncooked side. Continue process until all Colcannon batter is cooked into pancakes.
- Top Colcannon Cakes with pickled vegetables, sour cream, seafood or a ladle of your favorite stew.