Cleaning the grill
It’s Spring Clean Week presented by Johnson Junk Removal. With spring comes grilling season! Mike Frattallone from Frattallone’s Hardware and Garden shows us what you need to clean and prep the grill.
Featured:
- Weber or Omaha Grill Covers
- Weber Drip pan
- Weber Grill Scraper
- Weber Grill Grate insert
- Weber 6 piece griddle cleaning kit
- Weber stainless steel grill grate scrapers
- Grate scrapers with plastic bristles
- Weber grill spray
- Kingsford grill cleaner
- Mouse Magic
- Weber Deck Mats