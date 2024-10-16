Chicken Liver Mousse with Burnt Honey Gelée

Terry John Zila used this recipe as his base for the chicken liver pate tart.

MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS

For the Mousse:

½ teaspoon pink curing salt (optional)

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more

8 ounces fresh chicken livers, sinews removed, patted dry

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium shallots, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ cup sherry vinegar

¼ cup red wine

¼ cup brandy

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces

GELÉE And Assembly

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided

¼ teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin

¼ cup honey

Toast points or crackers (for serving)

Optional Special Equipment

2 shallow 8-oz. jars or ramekins

Mousse