Chicken Liver Mousse with Burnt Honey Gelée
Terry John Zila used this recipe as his base for the chicken liver pate tart.
MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
For the Mousse:
½ teaspoon pink curing salt (optional)
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more
8 ounces fresh chicken livers, sinews removed, patted dry
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 medium shallots, chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ cup sherry vinegar
¼ cup red wine
¼ cup brandy
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces
GELÉE And Assembly
4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
¼ teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin
¼ cup honey
Toast points or crackers (for serving)
Optional Special Equipment
2 shallow 8-oz. jars or ramekins
Mousse
- If using curing salt, combine with 2 tsp. kosher salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle livers with salt mixture and chill, uncovered, 1½–2 hours. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels.
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over high. Arrange livers in a single layer in saucepan and cook until browned on both sides but still rare in the center, about 45 seconds per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and cook shallots and garlic in same saucepan, stirring often, until shallots are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add bay leaves, thyme, white pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and vinegar and simmer, stirring, until liquid is almost completely evaporated, about 1 minute. Add wine and simmer, swirling pan often, until liquid is almost completely evaporated, about 2 minutes. Repeat with brandy, then add cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Pluck out bay leaves; discard. Let mixture cool slightly.
- Blend cream mixture and livers in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes. With motor running, add butter a piece at a time, blending until smooth before adding more. Strain mousse into a large measuring glass; season with kosher salt. Carefully pour into jars, dividing evenly, and cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly onto surface. Chill until set, at least 4 hours.
- Do Ahead: Mousse can be made 3 days ahead. Keep chilled.
- Gelée and Assembly
- Combine 2 Tbsp. vinegar and an ice cube in a small bowl; sprinkle gelatin over top.
- Heat honey in a small saucepan over medium-high, swirling often, until nearly black, bubbling, and just starting to smoke, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 Tbsp. vinegar, whisking until smooth. Add gelatin mixture and whisk until dissolved. Strain gelée into a small measuring glass and let cool.
- Carefully pour gelée over chilled chicken liver mousse, dividing evenly. Chill until gelée is set, at least 4 hours.
- Let mousse sit at room temperature 30 minutes before serving with toast.
- Do Ahead: Mousse can be topped with gelée 2 days ahead. Keep chilled.