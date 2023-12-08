Chatting with the Stars of Barbie & Genie

Back in July, the long-awaited, pink-colored live-action movie of the iconic Mattel doll “Barbie” was released… to everyone’s surprise the film grossed over 600 million dollars becoming the highest-earning film of the year.

Movie guy Paul McGuire Grimes got to sit down with the one and only Margot Robbie to ask her what makes Barbie so special.

If you are looking for something a little more Christmas-y this weekend there is a fun new movie on Netflix starring Melissa McCarthy.

It’s a fairy-tale about workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Paul got to chat to the writer and director about what makes Christmas so special.