Ted Farrell from Haskell’s shares wines that are perfect for when it’s time to celebrate.

Wines:

Carousel Blanc De Blancs Brut ($19.99 BOGO)

Cavatina Prosecco ($11.98)

Louis Bouillot Brut ($19.99)

Gratiot-Pilliere Brut Rose ($49.98)

These celebratory wines are available at all 11 Haskell’s locations in Minnesota, and their spring sale continues through April 30th. Also, tickets are now available for Haskell’s Beer and Wine Cruises.