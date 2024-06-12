Caramelized Onion Dip
Dez shows us a dip she makes with kids, Dusty and River. Her version is adapted from this recipe from Pinch of Yum. Kids in the Kitchen is presented by Coborn’s.
3 medium size yellow onions
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 teaspoons each salt and sugar
¼ cup dry white wine (or water)
12 ounces sour cream
8 ounces chream cheese, softened
1 clove fresh garlic, grated (optional)
Fresh flat-leaf parsley, minced, to taste
A few dashes of Worchestershire sauce or soy sauce, to taste
Instructions:
- Prep: Peel the onions and slice them very thinly.
- Saute: Heat the butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, sprinkle with salt and sugar, and saute for 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Pour a bit of wine (or water) in and let it sizzle out. Stir, add wine, sizzle, etc. After about 30 minutes, your onions should be deeply golden brown and fragrant.
- Chop the onions: Transfer onions to a cutting board and chop coarsely into small pieces – or just use a kitchen scissors and snip them up right in the pan.
- Mix: In a separate bowl, mix the cream cheese and sour cream with a hand mixer or spoon. Stir in the onions and a handful of fresh parsley. Taste and season – with a splash of soy sauce and/or Worchestershire, or a clove of freshly grated garlic.
Can be served warm-ish or cold.