Caramelized Onion Dip

Dez shows us a dip she makes with kids, Dusty and River. Her version is adapted from this recipe from Pinch of Yum. Kids in the Kitchen is presented by Coborn’s.

3 medium size yellow onions

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 teaspoons each salt and sugar

¼ cup dry white wine (or water)

12 ounces sour cream

8 ounces chream cheese, softened

1 clove fresh garlic, grated (optional)

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, minced, to taste

A few dashes of Worchestershire sauce or soy sauce, to taste

Instructions:

Prep: Peel the onions and slice them very thinly. Saute: Heat the butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, sprinkle with salt and sugar, and saute for 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Pour a bit of wine (or water) in and let it sizzle out. Stir, add wine, sizzle, etc. After about 30 minutes, your onions should be deeply golden brown and fragrant. Chop the onions: Transfer onions to a cutting board and chop coarsely into small pieces – or just use a kitchen scissors and snip them up right in the pan. Mix: In a separate bowl, mix the cream cheese and sour cream with a hand mixer or spoon. Stir in the onions and a handful of fresh parsley. Taste and season – with a splash of soy sauce and/or Worchestershire, or a clove of freshly grated garlic.

Can be served warm-ish or cold.