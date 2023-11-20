Bushel Boy Farms Tomato Recipes

Bushel Boy Farms grows fresh tomatoes and cucumbers year round. They hand pick their tomatoes at the peak of freshness. Max Addaus from Kowalski’s shares two recipes using Bushel Boy tomatoes.

Links:

Bushel Boy on Facebook

Bushel Boy on Instagram



WHIPPED FETA WITH ROASTED TOMATOES

SERVES 8



1 cup crumbled Israeli feta

6 tbsp. full-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus more as needed

½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, plus more as needed

1 pt. Bushel Boy Red Grape Tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

– kosher salt, to taste

– fresh oregano and thyme sprigs and crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish (optional)



1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. In a food processor, combine feta, yogurt, oil and black pepper; process until smooth.

3. Add more oil as needed to reach desired consistency. Set mixture aside.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, completely but lightly coat tomatoes and garlic with oil; season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Arrange tomatoes and garlic in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet; roast in preheated oven until tomatoes burst and garlic is dark golden on the edges (15-18 min.).

6. Scoop feta mixture into a serving dish; garnish with warm tomatoes and garlic, herb sprigs, and crushed red pepper flakes.

7. Finish dish with a drizzle of olive oil and additional pepper to taste.

TASTY TIP:

• Serve with pita crackers or pita chips or smear on a bagel for a truly delicious treat.

WHIPPED FETA WITH ROASTED TOMATOES

SERVES 8 1 cup crumbled Israeli feta

6 tbsp. full-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus more as needed

½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, plus more as needed

1 pt. Bushel Boy Red Grape Tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

– kosher salt, to taste

– fresh oregano and thyme sprigs and crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish (optional) 1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. In a food processor, combine feta, yogurt, oil and black pepper; process until smooth.

3. Add more oil as needed to reach desired consistency. Set mixture aside.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, completely but lightly coat tomatoes and garlic with oil; season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Arrange tomatoes and garlic in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet; roast in preheated oven until tomatoes burst and garlic is dark golden on the edges (15-18 min.).

6. Scoop feta mixture into a serving dish; garnish with warm tomatoes and garlic, herb sprigs, and crushed red pepper flakes.

7. Finish dish with a drizzle of olive oil and additional pepper to taste. TASTY TIP:

• Serve with pita crackers or pita chips or smear on a bagel for a truly delicious treat.



BLACK FRIDAY BAGELS

SERVES 8



4 Kowalski’s Everything Bagels

8 oz. Kowalski’s Everything Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

8 oz. flaked smoked salmon

– garnishes, to taste: thinly sliced red onion halves, diced Bushel Boy Red Cherry Tomatoes, thinly sliced Bushel Boy Mini Cucumbers, drained capers and Kowalski’s Everything Bagel Seasoning



1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Place bagels directly on the oven grates; toast until desired crispness is reached (4-5 min.).

3. Split bagels and arrange cut side-up on a serving platter.

4. Divide and spread cream cheese evenly between bagels in an even layer.

5. Layer salmon evenly on top. Garnish with onions, tomatoes, cucumber and capers.

6. Finish with bagel seasoning. Serve immediately.

BLACK FRIDAY BAGELS

SERVES 8



4 Kowalski’s Everything Bagels

8 oz. Kowalski’s Everything Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

8 oz. flaked smoked salmon

– garnishes, to taste: thinly sliced red onion halves, diced Bushel Boy Red Cherry Tomatoes, thinly sliced Bushel Boy Mini Cucumbers, drained capers and Kowalski’s Everything Bagel Seasoning



1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Place bagels directly on the oven grates; toast until desired crispness is reached (4-5 min.).

3. Split bagels and arrange cut side-up on a serving platter.

4. Divide and spread cream cheese evenly between bagels in an even layer.

5. Layer salmon evenly on top. Garnish with onions, tomatoes, cucumber and capers.

6. Finish with bagel seasoning. Serve immediately.