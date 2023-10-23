Bundt pan taco (or is it a burrito)

Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson shares an easy Monday Night Meal recipe for a bundt pan taco.

1 package of 8, soft tortilla shells (10 inch)

2 pounds ground hamburger

1 medium onion peeled, finely chopped

1 red or green pepper, finely chopped

2 packages of your favorite taco seasoning (I use Ortega)

½ cup your favorite chunky salsa

4 cups of your favorite melting cheese (I use a variety)

1 cup Doritos chips, plain or flavored



In a large frying pan brown burger, onion and pepper until well done.

Add taco seasoning with water as listed on taco packaging, stirring until thickened.

Stir in chunky salsa.

Cut tortilla shells into strips about 2 inches wide. You will have rounded edge pieces on each end of shell.

Grease a large bundt pan. Lay strips of tortilla in the pan one at a time. Strips will sit vertically in the pan and should overlap slightly extending over the top edge or center of bundt as well as outer edge of pan.

Layering:

Spread about 1 cup of the cheese over bottom of pan/strips

Layer with a generous amount of hamburger filling

Spread another cup of cheese over filling

Crunch up the Doritos in large pieces and spread over cheese.

Continue to layer until all in ingredients are in pan.

Lay flaps of tortilla over all ingredients in the pan so all the ingredients are now covered. Use odd shaped, leftover pieces of tortilla as a cover as well.

Bake at 375 degrees about ½ hour or until baked through. If top of pan/tortillas start to get to brown, cover with foil.

Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan and serve.