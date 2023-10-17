Chef Mik German show us how to make his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” burger. Mik owns “328 Grill” inside the American Legion in Saint Paul Park.

Garlic Aioli Recipe:

1 cup peeled garlic cloves.

1 habanero

Place in a small pan and cover with bacon grease (extra virgin olive oil will work as well)

Roast for 30 minutes at 400 degrees (350 degrees if using a convection oven)

Use a fork to check if the garlic is soft, once soft remove the garlic from the bacon grease and allow to cool at room temperature.

Once cooled enough to handle mash the garlic and place into a small mixing bowl.

2 cups dukes mayo

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

A few dashes of Habanero Express from The Salsa Collaborative (or your favorite hot sauce)

1 lemon zested.

Place all ingredients in the bowl with the garlic and whisk together.