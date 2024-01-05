Bride & Jewel Co: 2024 Bridal Trends

This might not come as a surprise, but about 40% of couples get engaged between November and February every single year.

That means there are a lot of new brides out there hoping to the perfect bridal gown.

There’s a new shop in the east metro that is ready to help you say yes to your dream wedding dress.

Reporter Kelli Hanson takes us to Bride & Jewel Co.

Brides and Prom students can schedule their appointments online.

If a bride says yes the same day as their appointment, the bridal discount is 10% off their gown and accessories.

Park High School and Eastridge High School students get a 10% discount off of prom (since they are Cottage Grove residents) and all other High schools receive a 5% discount if they say yes same day as their appointment.