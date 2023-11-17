Breakfast Crepes 

Five Eyewitness News anchor Leah McLean wraps up our Kids in the Kitchen week with three of her kids, Grace age 11, Eloise age 9, and Penelope age 9.

3 eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon melted butter

A pinch of salt

A dash of sugar

Make the crepe batter.

In the blender, combine ingredients and blend until well combined and smooth.

Preheat the crepe pan.

On the stovetop over medium-low heat, let it warm up. Add a pat of butter or oil to ensure crepes won’t stick to the pan.

Cook the crepes.

Pour ¼ cup of batter into the heated pan, and swirl gently to where the batter spreads evenly across the pan.

As bubbles form on the top of the crepe, use a rubber spatula to loosen the crepe from the pan.

Flip gently, and cook until the bottom of the crepe has golden brown and cooked through.

Serve with whipped cream, fresh berries and powdered sugar, or your favorite topping.