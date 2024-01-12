Braised Pork Shanks
Charlie Torgerson with the Minnesota Pork Board shows us how to prepare Braised Pork Shanks.
5 ea Pork Shanks, skinless
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
2 Tbsp Black Pepper
2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
2 ea Yellow Onions, diced
2 ea Celery, diced
4 ea Garlic Cloves, peeled and minced
12 ounces Dark Beer, Porter, Stout or Brown Ale
1 Tbsp Ham Base
½ Cup Water or Pork Stock
4 Sprigs Fresh Thyme
4 Sprigs Fresh Oregano
2 ea Bay Leaves
- Turn on the oven to 300° F (275° F if it is really strong).
- Pat dry each pork shank and liberally season with salt and pepper. Dust each seasoned pork shank with flower. Roughly chop the onion, celery, and garlic.
- In a skillet over medium-high heat add the vegetable oil and sear the shanks on all sides, working in batches. Transfer them to a suitably large roasting pan/baking dish.
- Lower the heat to medium and saute the chopped veggies until softened. Deglaze with a bit of the beer and thoroughly scrape off all the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet. Add the rest of the beer, the ham base, and water (or pork stock). Stir.
- Add the thyme, oregano, and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Pour the so-prepared braising liquid over the shanks and tuck vegetables and herbs. Tightly cover the pan with foil. Make a 2-inch hole in the foil. Transfer it to the oven and braise for about 2 ½ hours.
- Check the shanks for tenderness. At this point, the bones should be well exposed and the meat very tender. If not easily separated from the bones by minimal pressure from a fork, cover and braise a bit longer. If needed add a bit of water to replenish the braising liquid.
- Keep checking every 15 minutes or so until satisfied with the tenderness of the pork.